FG extends airport closure by 4 weeks

The Federal Government has announced the extension of the closure of the airspace and airports (both local and international) in the country by another two weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic

The freeze was originally set to expire on May 7.

This was disclosed by the Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha on Wednesday during the weekly press briefing in Abuja

It could be recalled that the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) shut the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos and the Nnamdi Azkiwe International Airport, Abuja, on March 23, 2020, to flight operations for one month as part of the measure to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease.

The 2 airports were in addition to the 3 other international airports in port Harcourt, Enugu and kano, that were earlier closed to flight operations