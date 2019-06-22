FG direct schools on immediate implementation of History study

The federal government has directed all basic and secondary schools across the country to immediately implement the teaching of History as a standalone subject from the next academic calendar.

Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Mr. Sonny Echono, made this known yesterday in Abuja.

The federal government had on June 18, this year, promised the return History to school curriculum, while ensuring that all primary school teachers are trained to deliver digital literacy.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo had declared at the launch of Education for Justice Programme that government had kick-started implementation in 12 primary and secondary schools across the six geo-political zones and instructional classes had also commenced.

According to Echono, the directive has already been given and it is automatic that all the schools should implement simultaneously, adding: “By the next academic calendar, History will be taught as a standalone subject. It is with immediate implementation.

“So, definitely, for the next academic year, everybody will fall in line, because we already articulated the curriculum and the examination should be done along those lines.”