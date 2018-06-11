FG declares Friday, Monday as public holidays to mark Eid-el Fitr

The Federal Government has declared Friday, 15th and Monday, 18th June as public holidays to celebrate the 2018 Id-el Fitr.

The Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazau made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government in a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Dr M. B. Umar on Monday.

He congratulated the Muslim faithful on a successful completion of the Ramadan and enjoined all Nigerians to use the occasion of the celebration to pray for the peace, unity, prosperity and stability of the nation.

Dambazau urged all Nigerians to be inspired by the virtues gained during the Holy Month of Ramadan to live a life of sacrifice, charity and love for one another.

He encouraged all Nigerians to join hands with the government of President Muhammadu Buhari in taking the nation to greater heights.