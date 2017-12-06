FG approves six private universities

The Federal Government has approved the establishment of six new private universities in the country.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Federal Executive Council presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently on an official visit to Kano State.

The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, who briefed State House correspondents after the meeting listed the universities to include: Admiralty Univerity, Ibusa, Delta State; Spiritan University, Nneochi, Abia State; Precious Cornerstone University, Ibadan; Pamo University of Medical Sciences, Port Harcourt, Rivers State; Atiba University, Oyo State; and Eko University of Medical and Health Sciences Lagos.