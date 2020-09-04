FG approves reopening of NYSC orientation camps

The federal government on Thursday night asked the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to begin preparations to reopen its orientation camps across the country.

The national coordinator of the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19, Sani Aliyu, disclosed this during a briefing at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja.

He also urged the scheme to ensure that it consolidates on the safety measures currently put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19 once orientation camps are reopened.

“For the National Youth Service Corps, the NYSC is to consolidate on safety measures currently being put in place and start preparing for the reopening of orientation camps when educational institutions open,” he said.

“We are in the process of developing strict guidelines to ensure there is no outbreak of Covid-19 when this process starts.”