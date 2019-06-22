Fear grips Ondo community over death of missing Fulani teenager

There was tension in the ancient town of Isua, headquarters of Akoko South East local government area of Ondo State, on Friday, when the 13-year-old son of a fulani herdsman, Suleiman, who was earlier declared missing, was found dead in a river, where he was allegedly dumped by suspected assailants.

The father of the deceased, Usman, and his mother, Asimowu, were said to be away, when two persons arrived on a motorcycle to abduct the deceased.

When the case was reported at Isua-Akoko, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Akinbode Olowoyo, a Superintendent of Police (SP), led his men to carry out an intensive investigation, which led to the arrest of two suspects with the motorcycle reportedly used to carry out the act.

The motorcycle was identified by a friend of the deceased.

The Special Assistant (SA) to Governor Akeredolu on Hausa/Fulani Matters, Bala Umar, swung into action with the help of the Isua police to douse tension and prevent imminent reprisal in the community.

He urged the Fulanis to be patient and avoid taking laws into their hands as the government and law enforcement agencies would do the needful.

Meanwhile, the corpse of the boy has been deposited in a mortuary, while the suspects are being prepped for transfer to Akure for further interrogation.