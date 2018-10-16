Fayose storms EFCC office with ‘EFCC I’m Here’ T-shirt

The immediate past governor of Ekiti state Ayodele Fayose has arrived at the Abuja office of the Economic and Finial Crime Commission (EFCC), putting on a T-shirt with the inscription “EFCC I’m Here.

Fayose, who had urged the EFCC to make available his bed ahead of his visit to the commission’s headquarters, arrived at the EFCC office in the company of Rivers state governor, Nyesome Wike.

Apart from Governor Wike, some leaders of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), including Femi Fani-Kayode and former PDP New Media Director Deji Adeyanju, also accompanied the outspoke former governor to the anti-graft agency’s office.

The former Ekiti state governor arrived at the EFCC office with two bags. It is, however, unclear what are in the bags.

Fayose is being investigated by the EFCC based on allegations he received about N1.3bn from the Office of the National Security Adviser through the then Minister of State for Defence, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro