Fayose to step down as PDP Governors Forum Chairman

Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti state will relinquish his position as the Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party Governors Forum (PDPGF)

A member of the party’s Board of Trustees (BoT) who disclosed this in chat with our correspondent on Friday said Fayose, who formally announced his intention to vie for the presidency in 2019 under the PDP cannot continue to function as the Chairman of the PDP Governors Forum.

According to our source, the position of PDPGF Chairman requires absolute neutrality which Fayose has breached with his declaration as an aspirant in the 2019 presidential election.

“ The PDPGF will soon get another chairman because Governor Ayodele Fayose will soon step down as chairman of the forum. The position requires absolute neutrality and that has been breached by Fayose having formally declared his intention to contest in the 2019” our source said.

The PDPGF, whose sole aim is to provide a platform for governors to interact and exchange knowledge, ideas and experiences about how to move the party forward as well as to better coordinate programmes and policies in their various states was formed on 24 February 2013 when it split away from the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF).

Fayose took over as the chairman of the forum in January 2017 from former Ondo state governor, Olusegun Mimiko.