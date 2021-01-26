Fayose seeks probe of sacked Service Chiefs

Former Ekiti Governor Ayo Fayose has described the sack of Service Chiefs by President Muhammadu Buhari as a “step in the right direction.”

He said the development is another victory for Nigerians.

He however called for probe of the former Service Chiefs, accusing them of lining their pockets.

In a series of tweets on Tuesday moments after their removal was announced, Fayose said: “Though coming after persistent pressure from Nigerians, President Buhari’s removal of the Service Chiefs and their replacement is a right step in the right direction. It is yet another victory for the people of Nigeria.

“The sacked Service Chiefs only served themselves and their pockets and can at best be described as “Disservice Chiefs” under whom Nigeria became completely insecure.

“It is my call to the ICC and other relevant authorities that tenure of the “sacked” Service Chiefs should be investigated, most importantly human rights abuses and extra judicial killings under their watch and commands.”