Fayemi blasts Fayose for his predictions for 2017

Minister of Mines and Steel Development Kayode Fayemi has berated Ekiti State Governor Ayo Fayose for his doomsday predictions about the nation in 2017.

Fayemi assured Nigerians that 2017 will be a year of greatness, buoyancy, fulfillment and accomplishments for the country and its inhabitants.

He said “Fayose risked being a beneficiary of his latest unsavoury predictions”.

The minister spoke after a special Christmas thanksgiving service held at St. Martins’ Catholic Church, Isan-Ekiti in Oye Local Government Area.

On Friday, the governor revealed 22 shocking predictions he claimed to have received from God after praying on a mountain.

He predicted that a former Head of State/President would die and that there would be more hardship and poverty in the country.

Fayose also said the performance of the 2017 Budget would be the worst in history, adding that more ministers will lose their jobs, a dollar will exchange for N600, a major political party would emerge to dislodge the All Progressives Congress (APC) from power, among others.

Fayemi contended that it was insincere for Fayose to roll out his purported 22 predictions without foretelling anything good about a country.

He said: “If someone has made 22 predictions about his own country and none is positive or good, you can be sure the predictions are for the person making them.

“For me, 2017 will be a year of astounding buoyancy, greatness, fulfillment and accomplishments.

“It is true recession has made things difficult for everyone , but we can see that is already giving way to noticeable stability which will soon yield results across all sectors of the economy.”

Fayemi said the Federal Government is working hard to fix the economy and make life easier for Nigerians.

He assured Nigerians that his ministry would make appreciable progress not only in terms of revenue generation but in respect of creating well-charted and steady path for the country to source income through non-oil resources of the country.

Fayemi explained that the ministry would execute policies in the solid minerals sub-sector that will generate thousands jobs and breathe life into the economy.

At the service were Fayemi’s wife, Bisi, their son, Folajimi, and other political functionaries of his administration.