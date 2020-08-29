Father of 4 commits suicide in Port Harcourt

A 45 – year – old Chinedu Peter Ogwa, a motor spare parts trader at Ikokwu market, Port Harcourt has committed suicide over perceived failure to succeed in his business.

Late Chinedu Ogwa who hails from Ebonyi State was said to have drank a mixture of rat poison, on the evening of Thursday, 27th August 2020 at his residence, 35 Wokoma street, Mile 3, Diobu, Port Harcourt

The Wife of the deceased, Chidinma Chinedu Ogwa, who gave an account of the ordeal to newsmen, said her husband had mentioned his suicide intentions some days ago, but she tried talking him out of it, which he promised that he would not do it for the love he has for his family.

According to her, she returned from church with her children only to discover his lifeless body in the room, with a written note he had left for her.

“My husband has been complaining of his failure in business and not making headway in life, I tried encouraging him not to give up hope that things will get better.

“I came back from church program in the evening yesterday with my children and saw that the door was locked, my husband had earlier called me to drop the key to our apartment for him before going to church which I did, so I peeped through the window and saw that his phone torch was on inside the house, but the door was locked.

“I checked the same place I dropped the key collected it and opened the door only for my twelve years old daughter who went into the room first to change over the switch from NEPA to generator, screamed out my name on seeing her father’s lifeless body lying on the floor.

“I quickly rushed into the room, saw my husband covered with faeces, a white foaming substance in his mouth. I screamed out which attracted neighbours, after several observations, we saw a substance suspected to be the poison he drank. I was advised to go to Nkpolu Police Division in Mile 3, Diobu, Port Harcourt to report the incident”

The mother of four children explained bitterly that her husband left a note and in the note he was begging her and the children to forgive him for his action, stressing that the husband stated in the note that it is over fifteen years he started the business and there is nothing to show for.

Mrs Ogwa further said that in the note, her husband had instructed them to sell off all the goods he has in the shop within three months, and use the proceed to settle the debts he is owing.

She also said that in the note, the deceased husband also disclosed where some of his things are.

Some of her neighbours who spoke to journalist also confirmed that deceased and his wife have lived peacefully without any squabble of any kind, while they expressed shock over his action.