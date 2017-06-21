Father chains 13- year-old son over N2000

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested a 41-year-old man, Adeoye Oreyomi, for allegedly torturing his 13-year-old son, Demola.

Oreyomi, a resident of 9, Dokun Street, Ewuga in Sagamu, reportedly beat up his son, chained his legs and hands for allegedly stealing his N2,000.

The suspect was said to have stripped the teenager naked before putting him in chains.

Police spokesman Abimbola Oyeyemi, an Assistant Superintendent (ASP), said neighbours filed a complaint when they feared the boy might die.

Following the compliant, Oyeyemi said policemen from Sagamu, led by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Moses Aduroja, went to the house and found the victim in a pool of his blood.

He said: “The boy was rescued and rushed to Owokoniran Hospital in Sagamu for medical attention, while his father was promptly arrested.

“Police Commissioner Ahmed Iliyasu has directed that the suspect be charged to court at the completion of investigation.

“He equally warned that the command would not tolerate any act of lawlessness from anybody.”