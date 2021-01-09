Fani-Kayode welcomes new baby

Tongues have begun to wag on social media after former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode announced the arrival of a new born baby on Saturday.

The question many people were asking Fani-Kayode is: who is the mother of the baby?

The critic took to his twitter handle on Saturday with the picture of him carrying a new born baby, as he wrote: “Welcome to the world son! You are a great blessing. I am so happy and so proud of you.

“God bless and keep you now and always. You shall fulfill your purpose and achieve destiny.”Fani-Kayode broke up with his fourth wife, Precious Chikwendu. in September, 2020.The marriage broke down about four months ago over alleged incessant domestic violence, which the former beauty queen could not condone any further.Fani-Kayode had disputed facts that he abused Chikwendu, but that she was the aggressive one.With his tweet of a new born baby on Saturday, twitter users are asking: “who is the mother?” Has he remarried secretly or she had a baby with one of the old wives?A twitter user, Olusola Abiodun said “Congrats. New baby with the old wife or new one?”Another user said “I’m sure u are going to name him after your role model Donald Trump!”Ngozi Okeke added: “Mmmh. Still having babies? Who is the mother? Father of all nation.”