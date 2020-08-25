Fani Kayode viciously attacks Daily Trust reporter in extended rant after being asked a question at press conference

In an extraordinary exchange, former Minister of Aviation in Nigeria, Femi Fani-Kayode viciously attacked a Daily Trust reporter, Eyo Charles who asked him the source of funding of his recent tours. reporter .

The exchange, which occurred during a press conference in Calabar, Cross Rivers State, began when Charles asked him if he was being bankrolled by any politician or political group .

Fani-Kayode, shaking his head, ripped into the reporter in response.

“I’m saying this live on TV, put that thing down, what kind of stupid question is that? Bankrolling who? Do you know who you are talking to? I will not take any further questions from this man. Who you do think you are talking to? Go and report yourself to your publisher. I don’t want to take questions from this man, very stupid.

“I could see from your face before you got here how stupid you are. Don’t ever talk to me like that. I’m not a poor man and will never be, bankroll who? A former minister, a lawyer, don’t ever try that with me again, see me well, don’t ever. You are very rude, it’s not the standard of Daily Trust at all and I will report you to your publisher,” he said.

Despite the attempt of Christian Ita, Chief Press Secretary to Ayade, to pacify Fani-Kayode, he continued raining insults on the reporter even outside the hall.

This will be the second time within four days Fani-Kayode will be attacking journalists, who dared asking a similar question.