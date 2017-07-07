Fani-Kayode mocks “missing” Buhari, Osinbajo for not attending G20 Summit

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, has mocked President Muhammadu Buhari who has been in London for medical check-ups since May 7 and Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, as they were conspicuously absent at the G20 Summit taking place in Hamburg, Germany.

Femi-Kayode, writing on his Twitter feed, stated that Presidents of fellow African nations like Senegal, Ivory Coast and South Africa are present, but Buhari is “missing” and Osinbajo was not invited.

He tweeted: “G20 meets. President of Senegal, Ivory Coast and S.Africa are there. Nigeria’s Pres. has gone missing and her Acting Pres. was not invited!”

The G20 is a forum, that gathers world leaders from the top 20 of the world’s most successful and emerging economies.

This year’s annual summit is being held between July 7 and July 8.