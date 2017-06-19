Fani-Kayode explodes as Pastor Ifayemiwo predicts he will die

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, has responded to a prediction by Pastor Moshood Ifayemiwo that he will pass away.

The cleric had said: “I have never met Mr. Femi Fani-Kayode in my life, but have read some of his write-up in the papers.

“There are some of his views I do not share, but at times reason with some of his cogitation.

“I saw his immediate political future recently, but I am sad to report that his star may dim so soon, if he doesn’t pray and change course.”

Responding, in a statement on Sunday, FFK said having read about the cleric, sacrifices he made during the June 12th struggle and his incarceration for some years, “I commend him for his courage at that difficult time in our history”.

However, quoting from the Bible verse Pastor Ifayemiwo used to illustrate the Pastor’s death prediction, Fani-Kayode replied “He can however be rest assured that I am not an Amalekite.”

“No-one will chop my head off or kill me before my time and neither am I a messenger. I am David, I cannot be cut short and I cannot die before my time.

‘I am a King and I will chop off the heads of the Amalekites and ALL my enemies at the soonest.”

Fani-Kayode boasted that he has won many battles against the government and his enemies, saying “These things do not happen by my power but by the power of God.

“Anyone that seeks to destroy me, that seeks my hurt, that seeks to abort God’s plan for my life or that wishes me ill always has a terrible end or is stalked by misfortune and tragedy.

“I will carry out my assignment in this nation and on this planet successfully before I am called home whether my detractors like it or not. I shall live long and prosper because the Lord is with me.

“And like David at Ziklag I shall pursue, overtake and recover all that my enemies have taken from me. The Lord is faithful to His own. Shalom”, the former presidential spokesman added.