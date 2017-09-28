Fani- Kayode backs Fayose to unseat Buhari

A former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has backed the presidential ambition of Gov Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti.

He said Fayose will succed President Muhammadu Buhari as Nigeria’s President in 2019.

Fani _kayode noted that no force could stop Fayose from becoming the next president of Nigeria.

He said this on Thursday at the presidential declaration of Governor Ayodele fayose of Ekiti State in Abuja.

He also said under Governor Fayose, Ekiti State had been blessed. He also said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has also been blessed with Fayose being a member of the party.

Recall also that the National Publicity Secretary of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, has warned Fayose to jettison his presidential ambition under the party, maintaining that PDP has zoned the presidential ticket to the north.

Fayose, however, insisted that he is going straight to Aso Villa as Nigeria’s next president in 2019.