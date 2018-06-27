Fake SAN sentenced to one year jail term

Justice Mojisola Dada of a Special Offences Court, sitting in Lagos has sentenced a 27-year-old man to one year jail term for impersonating a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

The convict, Raphael Omotayo, was first arraigned on February 5, 2018 by EFCC, for allegedly parading himself as a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN. He pleaded not guilty but he later changed his plea on Tuesday.

The commission also alleged that Omotayo was found to be in possession of some fraudulent documents where he also claimed to be Michael Blacks.

Some documents were obtained from Omotayo’s computer that revealed that he pretended to be a SAN in order to defraud an American, one Ms. Juliet of an undisclosed amount of money.

Suspecting foul play, Ms. Juliet, had petitioned the EFCC who swung into action and arrested him.

The offences contravened Section 285 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

Justice Dada said that EFCC operatives led a team to arrest the defendant in his house in Egbeda in Lagos on August 27, 2017 where various items like laptops, phones and modems were recovered from him.

“However, the defendant has changed his plea and I found him guilty and he has been convicted accordingly,” the judge said.

The trial judge further held that the sentence will run from the date of his arrest.

At his trial earlier today, the prosecutor counsel, Mr. A.A. Adebayo informed the court that the anti-graft agency has amended the charge against the defendant who made a U-turn at a time when the counsel were supposed to give their final addresses and decided to enter into a plea bargain agreement.

“My Lord, the defendant has decided to enter into a plea bargain agreement and we are in court today with an amended charge.

“We urge the court to allow him take his plea,” he said.

Upon reading the charge to the convict, he pleaded guilty to the count of impersonation.