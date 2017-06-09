Explosion kills two children in Yola

Two children were killed and three others injured in an explosion in Hong Local Government area of Adamawa State.

Residents said a man driving a Toyota Starlet vehicle stopped at a Fadaman Rake village in Hong area on Thursday, handed over a plastic bag to two children and asked them to take it to their parents, saying it contained money and some valuables.

The content of the bag exploded at about 7 pm on Thursday ‎when the children were on their way home to deliver the message, killing them and injuring three others.,

The Police spokeman in the state SP Othman Abubakar confirmed the incident, saying two children were killed and three persons injured.

‘’An unknown driver of a Toyota Starlet vehicle approached some children at Fadaman Rake holding a polythene bag which he asked them to deliver to their parents. The children collected and while in the process of delivering it to their parents, the bag exploded, killing two children”, he stated.

Hong area was controlled by Boko Haram insurgents until its liberation in 2015 by Nigerian soldiers.