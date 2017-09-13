Ex-soldiers shut down finance ministry in protest

The Coalition of Concerned Veteran (CCV) who are retired military officers on Wednesday shut down the headquarters of the Federal Ministry of Finance in Abuja to demand end to the “Illegal” deduction of 20.37 percent from pensions of members.

They also demanded the review of their pensions which they said was long overdue since July 2015 and should be based on initial 53.37 percent.

The ex military officials barricaded the main entrance of the ministry as early as 8am, denying staff and visitors access to their offices for officials duties.

Recall that similar protest was held in 2015 under Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as the Minister of Finance for similar reasons.

Meanwhile, spokesman of the veterans, Abiodun Durowaiye-Herberts told Daily Sun that they won’t continue to accept excuses, while their members are buried everyday due to lack of funds to tackle their different old age ailments.

They however vowed to occupy the premises of the ministry until their requests are met. Unfortunately, they refused to be addressed by any Ministry official but the Minister, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, who was said to be attending the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting in Abuja.