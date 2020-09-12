Ex-olympian, Chioma Ajunwa splashes COVID-19 relief package on athletes

Atlanta ’96 Olympics gold medallist, Chioma Ajunwa-Opara,on Friday doled out various items to police officers who are into various sporting activities as part of measures to cushion the effect of COVID-19 Pandemics.

Ajunwa, a top police officer, is the first and only Nigerian woman to compete as a footballer at China ’91 FIFA Women’s World Cup before switching to track and field, where she won the long jump gold medal at Atlanta ’96.

At the ceremony held at Police College, Ikeja yesterday, Chioma Ajunwa Foundation in collaboration with A-Goal Nigeria, in conjunction with Taiyo Nigeria and AG-Mekkshink Investment Limited, boosted the morale of the athletes with gift items.

“As a former athlete, I feel it is necessary to provide some form of relief materials to the athletes as they prepare to go back to training after sporting activities were closed down due to COVID-19. I am sure this effort from my Foundation and A-Goal Nigeria, Taiyo Nigeria, and AG-Mekkshink Investment will go a long way in boosting their morale. AG-Mekkshink Investment is a Japanese company operating in Nigeria, and together, we have given palliatives to some basketball players in Lagos, and other athletes in Abuja and Kenya,” Ajunwa stated.

Some of the items given to the athletes yesterday include beverages, spaghetti, eggs, and detergent.

Also speaking at the occasion, the Project Supervisor of Taiyo Industry Africa Inc. Okezie-Nwabueze Isioma Nkem, said the relief package for the athletes became necessary in view of the difficulties coursed by the coronavirus pandemics. “Most of the athletes have lost their means of livelihood, and we consider it necessary to come to their aid,” she said.

She hinted that 18 Nigerians were on scholarship programmes in various institutions in Japan combining education with sporting activities.