Ex-NNPC GMD, Maikanti Baru is dead

The immediate past Group Managing Director of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, (NNPC), Maikanti Baru is dead.

The present GMD of the corporation, Mr Mele Kyari confirmed the death on his twitter handle @MKKyari.

He twitted that his predecessor died last night. Kyari described Baru as a brother, friend and mentor.

“My brother, my friend and my mentor, Dr Maikanti Kachalla Baru, immediate past GMD of NNPC died late last night.

He was of exemplary character and disposition. May Allah forgive him and have mercy upon him” Kyari twitted.