Ex-Military Governor of Lagos, Ndubuisi Kanu is dead

Former Military Governor of Lagos State, Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu is dead. He was 78 years old.

Kanu reportedly died on Wednesday.

As at the time of filing this report, a formal statement from the family was still being expected.

But activist, Dr, Joe Okei-Odumakin, a close associate of Kanu has confirmed his death, describing it as sad.

The cause of his death has not yet been ascertained.

Kanu was born in Abia State in 1943. He Joined the navy and then went to India for cadet training.

His naval career included positions in Personnel, Logistics and Training.

He obtained honorary Doctorate Degrees from the Imo State University and the Federal University of Technology, Owerri.

Kanu was appointed military governor of Imo State, Nigeria in March 1976 during the military regime of General Olusegun Obasanjo.

He was the first governor after the decree that established the state from part of the old East Central State.

He was transferred to become governor of Lagos State in 1977, leaving office in July 1978.

After he retired, he joined the pro-democracy movement, the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) and played a leading role in the agitation for the actualisation of the annulled June 12, 1993 presidential election.

He was among leaders who spoke in January 2010 at a Lagos rally of the Save Nigeria Group calling for the then Vice-President Goodluck Jonathan be made acting president during late President Umaru Yar’Adua’s illness.

Kanu married three times and had ten children – Simone, Audrey, Kelly, Karen, Paula, Jeffery, Vanessa, Samantha, Laura and Stephen.