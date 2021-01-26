Ex-Kwara Grand Khadi, AbdulKadir Orire, dies at 87

A former Grand Khadi of the Kwara Sharia Court of Appeal, Justice AbdulKadir Orire is dead.

87 -year-old late jurist died on Tuesday in Ilorin from an illness associated with old age.

The late Justice Orire was the pioneer Grand Khadi of the Kwara State Sharia Court of Appeal between 1975 and 1999.

He was born in 1936 and had his primary and secondary education between 1943 and 1951 at llorin, after which he attended Kano Islamic Law School. 1951—1955.

He later obtained a Diploma from the School of Oriental Studies, London in 1961 and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of London in 1964. He also holds a Post Graduate Diploma from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

Before his death, he was the Sarkin Malami of Ilorin,