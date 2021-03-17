Ex-JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ojerinde arrested over N900m fraud

A former Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Professor Dibu Ojerinde, has been arrested by the officials of the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission, ICPC for allegedly misappropriating N900 million.

According to the commission, Ojerinde was arrested on 15th March 2021, in Abuja, for allegedly committing multiple frauds while heading JAMB and the National Examination Council (NECO).

He has been detained by the Commission for questioning over allegations of multiple identities, abuse of office, money laundering, tax evasion and making false statements to public officials.

The former JAMB boss is also being questioned by the Commission for allegedly awarding fraudulent contracts to shell companies that cannot be traced.

