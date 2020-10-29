Everton’s Pickford hires bodyguards after threat from Reds’ fans

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has reportedly been forced to hire bodyguards after allegedly receiving threats from Liverpool supporters.

Pickford was heavily criticised following Everton’s 2-2 draw with the Reds earlier this month when his tackle on Virgil van Dijk resulted in the defender sustaining a serious knee injury that has potentially ruled the Dutchman out for the remainder of the season.

The England international has since been exposed to a spate of online threats and abuse, which has reportedly prompted him to appoint a specialist security firm over fears for his and his family’s safety.

“Jordan has been shocked by the level of abuse he has received since the match. He is determined to do whatever it takes to make sure his family is kept safe,” a source close to the player reportedly told UK’s Daily Mail.

It has been claimed further that the Toffees’ Brazil forward Richarlison has also been subjected to abuse after his red-card challenge on Reds midfielder Thiago Alcantara, which has sidelined the Spain star for the past three matches.