Evans sues police, seeks unconditional release

Suspected kidnapper, Chukwudumeje Onwuamadike, popularly known as Evans has filed a fundamental rights enforcement suit to compel the police authorities to either charge him to court immediately or unconditionally release him from custody.

In a motion ex parte filed before the Federal High Court Lagos on Wednesday, the suspect said he has been detained by the police since June 10, and subjected to media trial and parade without any court order.

He listed the Inspector General of Police, the Nigerian Police Force, the Commissioner of Police in Lagos, and the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, Lagos Command as the respondents in the suit.

The applicant alleged that there has been grave constitutional infraction perpetrated by the respondents against him as he ought to have been charged or arraign before the court in accordance with Sections 35 and 36 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The applicant’s father, Stephen Onwuamadike, in an affidavit, claimed that he and other family members have been denied access to his son who is still in the custody of the respondents.

He also claimed that his solicitor had also been denied access.