Evans reveals how he rented his hideouts for N750,000, N1m

Billionaire kidnap kingpin, Chukwudi Onwuamadike, also known as Evans, has revealed that he rented some of his kidnapping hideouts between N750,000 to 1m a year.

Evans claimed he regretted removing his camp from Jakande Estate as the place is a good location.

The 36-year-old father of five told investigators that the place he kept captives at Green street, Jakande estate, was good for business.

Recall that the notorious billionaire kidnapper had led police operatives to two houses (Dens) in Ejigbo and Igando areas in Lagos state, where he kept some of his victims for months.

He said: “I only have three camps; one in Igando, another in Jakande and one in Gowon Estate.

“The one in Jakande, I rented it for N750,000 a year, that was in 2010. For the Igando house, I rented it for N1 million.

“I don’t go to the camps because I have my boys on the ground. They give me information on a daily basis.

“Jakande was the place where I kept Udoji, a businessman. Five others were also kept there and I collected millions from them.

“I collected $1 million from Udoji. Emesbose paid $300,000 while another person I can’t remember, paid $250,000.

“I kept just two victims in Igando: Chief Umeh and Chief Donatus Duru who, escaped from the house. We collected 23 million euros from the family. Actually, we were demanding for 300 million euros.

“We were expecting the balance but since the family did not bring it, I told my boys to release him, but they kept holding him. I was sad when my boys called that Duru escaped from our camp.

“Jakande was a good location for business, but I had to leave that place as soon as I noticed that people were becoming suspicious.

“I moved to Igando after Jakande. If I had known, I would have been using the place. See what has happened to me at Igando.”