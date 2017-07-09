Evans intact in Police custody- Police

The Nigeria Police Force says suspected kidnapp kinpin, Chukwuduneme Onwuamadike, alias Evans is still in its custody contrary to some media reports.

The Force Spokesman, CSP Jimoh Moshood, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Saturday that Evans was in police custody hale and hearty.

“Evans is still in police custody; he is hale and healthy and he has been assisting the police further in their investigation.”

Moshood described those peddling the rumour as mischief makers who were only out to tarnish the image of the Nigeria police.

“The people are just mischievous. Evans did not vanish, Evans is still in police custody and we are making progress in the investigation,”he said.

He said that the police has a warrant from the court to keep him for three months.

NAN recalls that Evans was arrested on June 10 in Lagos by members of the Inspector-General of Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT).( NAN)