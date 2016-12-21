EU parliamentarians call for immediate release of Nnamdi Kanu

16 members of the Europe­an Union Parliament have called for immediate release of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamadi Kanu.

The EU parliamentarians in a joint letterto the European Union High Commission also urged the commission to take action on human rights abuses against members of the IPOB.

The letter addressed to the High Representative and Vice President of the EU high commission Federica Mogherini said the unlawful detention of Kanu and the violence against IPOB members by Nigerian government must be looked into.

The letter which was dated Monday, December 19, said Kanu has been illegally imprisoned since October 14, 2015, despite being acquitted of all charges brought against him by the Department of State Services.

Signatories to the letter include: Julie Ward, Ana Gomes, Bart Staes, Bea­triz Becerra, Brando Benifei, Michèle Rivasi, Nessa Childers, Pascal Durand and Philippe Lamberts

Others are Catherine Stihler, Ernest Urtasun, Eva Joly, Hilde Vautmans, Jude Kirton-Darling, Kati Piri and Miapetra Kumpula-Natri.

The letter read: “We write in regards to the unlawful detention of “Nnamdi” Kenny Okwu Kanu, a dual British-Nigeri­an citizen and Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), and the continued violence towards IPOB sup­porters as perpetrated by the Nigerian Government.



“Since 14th October 2015, Kanu has been illegally im­prisoned by the Federal Republic of Nigeria, despite being acquitted of all charges brought against him.

“The authorities accused Kanu and his two co-defen­dants, Benjamin Madubug­wu and David Nwawuisi, of trying to overthrow the Nigerian head of state by broadcasting secessionist propaganda on the under­ground media outlet Radio Biafra, which campaigns for the independence of Biafra from Nigeria. Kanu, Mad­ubugwu and Nwawuisi deny all charges brought against them.

“On 19th October in Abuja, the Chief Magistrate, Hon Shuaibu, discharged Kanu of all criminal charges including the allegation of managing and belonging to an unlawful society, criminal intimidation and of criminal conspiracy. Shuaibu granted Kanu bail, of which all the conditions were met, but the Department of State Services refused to release him.



“The charges of crimi­nal conspiracy, engaging in unlawful society and crimi­nal intimidation were then withdrawn on 16th De­cember 2015, but still Kanu, Madubugwu and Nwawuisi have not been released.

“On 17th December 2015, Justice Adeniyi Ade­mola ordered the uncondi­tional release of Kanu from the custody of the Depart­ment of State Security Ser­vices, but this was not en­acted.

“Kanu’s counsel have since appealed to the Eco­nomic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to help ensure his safe re­lease, but to no avail. A court case on 5th October 2016 was later adjourned to 8th November, which has now been amended to 9th February 2017, due to the Nigeria Department of State Services failure to bring Kanu to court.

It is clear that the fundamental human rights of Kanu, Madubugwu and Nwawuisi are being grossly violated. Human Rights Watch have reported of the violation of the defendants’ rights, including their right to a fair trial.

“What is more, the Nigerian Government is also reportedly violating the human rights of Biafran activists. Scores of Biafrans are in detention for attempting to hold or participate in peaceful assemblies.

“The right to peaceful assembly and association, as well as the right of freedom of expression, is protected by the Nigerian constitution. International human rights standards also require that law enforcement officials must, as far as possible, apply nonviolent means.

“It is clear that the Nigerian authorities are not operating with respect to the Nigerian constitution or the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights.

“On behalf of the European Union, especially in respect to the EU-Nigeria partnership, the Nigeria EU Joint Way Forward, the developments of the 6th Nigeria-EU ministerial dialogue and the fact that Nigeria is a recipient of EU aid, we call upon you to:

“Advocate for the immediate and safe release of Nnamdi Kanu and co-defendants Benjamin Madubugwu and David Nwawuisi.

” An impartial investigation into the arrest, enforced disappearance, torture and killing of supporters and members of various pro-Biafran groups and denounce the unacceptable violence against Biafran supporters by Nigerian security forces.