Etsu of Nupe, Oluwo, Olugbo other monarchs visit Oba of Lagos (PHOTOS)

A delegation of traditional rulers from across the country on Wednesday visited the Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu.

The delegation was led by Etsu of Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar.

Others traditional rulers in the delegation include Olugbo of Ugbo Kingdom, Oba Obateru Akinruntan, Obi of Obi-Orodo Eze Imo, Eze Agunwa Ohiri, Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, paramount ruler of Nsit Ubium Okin Ibibio, Nteyin Solomon Etuk, Oba of Ikate Elegushi, Oba Saheed Elegushi, and Director General of the National Council of Traditional Traditional Rulers, Alhaji Kassim Yawa.

The visit to Oba Akiolu by the monarchs under the aegis of Nigerian Council of Traditional Rulers was over the destruction of his palace by the #ENDSARS protesters

The visit to the Lagos monarch followed the decision reached on the November 3 meeting of the Council jointly chaired by Sultan of Sokoto and Ooni of Ife.

Abubakar in his remarks during the visit noted that the Council was disturbed by violent attack on traditional institutions and the level of destruction visited on the Government- and private-owned assets.

He said: “We have come here to express our concern about the violent event that erupted from the EndSARS protests in Lagos and to also put our feelings forward to offer suggestions on the way forward.

Oba Akiolu in his remarks thanked the other traditional rulers for the visit.