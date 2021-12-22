SPORTS
EPL: Haaland to get preferred shirt number at Man Utd
Borussia Dortmund striker, Erling Haaland, could get his preferred shirt number if he joins Manchester United, the UK Mirror reports.
United’s interim manager, Ralf Rangnick, is believed to be playing a big role in trying to lure Haaland from Bundesliga.
The Norwegian goalscorer looks certain to leave Dortmund next summer, with many European top clubs eager to land him.
If Haaland arrives at Old Trafford, he could be wearing the perfect shirt number.
Anthony Martial first took the No.9 when he signed for United in 2015. A year later, he was almost forced to give that up for Zlatan Ibrahimovic and so he switched to the No.11.
But after Ibrahimovic and the next incumbent Romelu Lukaku left, the No.9 became available again and Martial took it again.
Martial himself is set to leave United very soon, either in January or at the end of the season, with Rangnick deciding he has no future at the club, leaving the shirt available.
Cristiano Ronaldo puts signed Portugal No 7 shirt up for charity auction in aid of La Palma evacuees
Cristiano Ronaldo has offered his support to victims of the La Palma volcano eruption off Spain, putting a signed No.7 Portugal shirt up for bidding.
More than 3,000 buildings have been destroyed with 7,000 forced to leave their homes on the Canary Island, after the Cumbre Vieja volcano erupted in September.
Ronaldo scribbled his signature on the Portugal home kit, writing a message of solidarity with the islanders.
‘Not even the force of a volcano will be able to with La Palma. All my support for the beautiful island,’ the forward said.
Bidding for the Manchester United superstar’s shirt will begin on Christmas Eve and end on January 6, with all proceeds heading straight to the victims, according to Cadena SER.
Ronaldo gave £850,000 to hospitals in Portugal at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and this is his latest charity effort.
The Cumbre Vieja eruption is the longest La Palma has ever seen, but recent reports suggest the volcano may finally have stopped erupting.
Ronaldo’s Portugal lost 2-1 to Serbia in their last international fixture, completing a poor November international break after a 0-0 draw with the Republic of Ireland.
The former Real Madrid star hasn’t played in 10 days, with Manchester United having two matches postponed due to the latest Covid outbreak.
NFF to receive $19m from FIFA every four years
The Nigeria Football Federation is set for a windfall of $19m every four years from FIFA if the biennial World Cup plans see the light of the day.
The world body on Monday held a virtual global summit to discuss its highly controversial plans to stage the World Cup every two years instead of the current four-year cycle, as part of a new international match calendar for the period beyond 2024.
FIFA, at the meeting, vowed to hand over an extra $19m every four years to each of its 211 member federations, if it succeeded in its attempt to hold the World Cup every two years.
Its economic arguments had not previously been explicitly stated, but FIFA will hope the numbers can at least persuade smaller nations to get behind the plans.
If the World Cup is held every two years, an independent report by market researchers at Nielsen estimated that approximately $4.4bn of additional revenues would be generated over four years.
The report also suggested that income from gate receipts, media rights and sponsorship for a 48-team tournament — as the World Cup is set to become from 2026 — could increase from $7bn to $11.4bn, a rise of more than 60 per cent.
By creating a “Solidarity Fund” of some $3.5bn in the first four years of the reformed calendar, FIFA estimates it could allocate “around $16m” to every federation over that period, it said.
In addition to that, FIFA also plans to increase funding via its FIFA Forward programme by $3m from the current $6m to $9m.
A report commissioned by European football’s governing body UEFA recently estimated a shortfall of between €2.5bn and €3bn over four years for European federations, if FIFA adopts its controversial plan.
Meanwhile, the World Leagues Forum, which represents 42 member leagues across the globe, estimated that domestic competitions stood to lose a combined $8.5bn if FIFA had its way.
According to an independent report by Open Economics, shared by FIFA, “historical revenue trends of the most relevant clubs and national teams final tournaments show no apparent rivalry between the two.”
However, that report did not advance any figures.
Man Utd in line to benefit from Newcastle spending spree after £6m loan proposal
Newcastle United are plotting a sensational loan move for Manchester United striker Anthony Martial as they look to ease relegation worries.
The Magpies, who are set for their first transfer window under the club’s new ownership, are hoping to make a huge splash.
After defeat to Liverpool last time out, Newcastle find themselves 19th in the table, level on points with bottom-placed Norwich City.
Since Eddie Howe’s appointment in November, the Toon have picked up five points from a possible 18, but were handily beaten by Leicester City and Liverpool, with a clash against league leaders Manchester City on Sunday.
Newcastle are heavily reliant on the goals of Callum Wilson and see Martial as the perfect player to ease the burden on their number 9.
Martial is reportedly pushing for an exit from Old Trafford, having fallen down the pecking order following the arrivals of Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo.
His agent Philippe Lamboley said: “Anthony wishes to leave the club in January. He just needs to play.
“He doesn’t want to stay in January and I will speak to the club soon.”
Juventus are also interested in the former Monaco ace, but the Sun report that Newcastle are planning to ‘blow them out of the water’ with a £6m fee to land him on loan for the rest of the season.
