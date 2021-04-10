EPL: 10-man Leeds beat Manchester City 2-1

Leeds played the whole second half with 10 men as they secured an outstanding win in stoppage time to slow Manchester City’s charge to the Premier League title.

Stuart Dallas put Leeds ahead against the runaway leaders in the first half with a shot that went in off the post.

Skipper Liam Cooper was then sent off for a challenge on Gabriel Jesus.

Ferran Torres equalised but Leeds celebrated a famous win after Dallas scored a 91st-minute winner.

Despite a first defeat since 7 March, City are only 11 points from guaranteeing a third league crown in four seasons under Pep Guardiola, with six matches left.

The players wore black armbands and there was a period of silence before the game for Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, who died at the age of 99 on Friday.