Enugu youths intercept Hausa and Igbo traders coming from Kano

Some youths in Enugu have intercepted Hausa and Igbo traders coming from Kano state at Ikenga hotel junction.

The driver confessed that he was conveying the passengers from Kano to Enugu.

He added that they had settled the police at Obollo-Benue Border for entrance.

They were refused entry into the state and escorted back by security personnel to where they were coming from.

Their action was in violation of the COVID-19 restriction of movement declared by various states of the federation, including Enugu State, as part of the precautionary measures to contain the spread of the dreaded coronavirus pandemic.