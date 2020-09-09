Enugu Rangers regroup September 13 ahead 2020/21 season

Former champions, Enugu Rangers, will begin preparations for the 2020/2021 season on September 13, the management of the club has disclosed.

Enugu Rangers, who last won the Nigerian Professional Football League title in 2016 and took the Aiteo Cup in 2018, said they are determined to win both titles this coming season.

Speaking during a webinar on Monday, Enugu Rangers’ General Manager and CEO, Prince Davidson Owumi, urged the players and officials be ready to strive for success in the league and Aiteo Cup competitions, adding that winning these competitions is the only way to compensate the fans for failing to play in the continent this season.

“We are due for a double to appreciate Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, who has stood by the club in all circumstances. I urge us all to come up with our best at all times for this target to be achieved,” he said.

Club’s technical adviser, Coach Salisu Yusuf, who connected to the meeting from his Kano base, looked forward to the coming season with great optimism.

Coach Salisu, who had earlier submitted his technical report to management, said, “We have a new target before us and I strongly believe that with the players we retained and the few coming to join us, we can achieve the set targets.”

Team Doctor, Dr. Wen Udeoji, who also joined via Webinar, said, “The medical examinations for the players that reside in Enugu have started and I believe that as soon as the others return, we will have ample time to carry out all the required medical examinations to meet up with the club licensing time frame.”

Team manager of the side, Amobi Ezeaku, assured that all that was required for the club licensing exercise was being tackled frontally, as most of the certifications needed were ready.

He said the club was ahead on time in doing the needful and urged the players to keep to the schedule of resumption.