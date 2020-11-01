EndSARS: Sultan describes destruction of properties as wickedness

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, on Saturday decried the massive destruction which resulted from the #ENDSARS protests across the nation, labeling it wickedness by disgruntled elements.

Speaking at the 50th anniversary of the North’s Centre for Historical Documentation and Research popularly known as Arewa House, in Kaduna, the Sultan said the destructions did Nigeria no good at all.

Abubakar who was the Royal Father of the occasion said: What happened in the last couple of weeks was wickedness by disgruntled hoodlums.”

But he hailed Northern youths for not joining in the violence.

He, therefore, asked Northern governors to make the youths “part of decision making.”

He said: “give them projects that will make them feel part of the government.”

He was also not happy at the level of development in the North.

His words: “Is the North of today the North we desire? The North where our children are roaming the streets begging for food? Is it the North where our girls are going to school?

“The Sardauna of Sokoto wanted to develop the North by building so many projects that are still standing tall. That is left for our political leaders to build on the foundation. Let’s walk together as Arewa, let’s walk together as North, let’s develop Arewa so that we will develop the North.”

Also speaking, former Vice President Namadi Sambo asked Nigerian youths to be law abiding even when they are making demands of government.

“The youth of this great country showed excessive aggression”, Sambo said of their handling of the #ENDSARS protests.

He added: “Your voice is loud and bold but you must be calm and law abiding while the Federal Government addresses your demands with the urgency they deserve.

“Fifty years is a long journey which calls for sober reflection. Arewa House is a center of national harmony and cohesion. Arewa House remains one of the centers in Nigeria that bring people together from global diversity.”