EndSARS protesters block CBN head office

Protesters demanding an end to police brutality have blocked the two entrances of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) head office in Abuja.

Chanting anti-government songs and wielding different placards, the protesters have vowed to prevent activities at the nation’s apex bank on Monday.

The protesters packed vehicles in front of the main gate of the CBN headquarters, blocking movement in and out of the premises and from connecting roads.

While hundreds of the protesters are in front of the building, some of them are also camped on the road by the rear exit of the building.

As of 9:30pm, music was blaring from loudspeakers at the premises while some of them vowed to spend the night there.

Security operatives guarding the building are on standby in case of any break out of violence.