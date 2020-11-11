EndSARS protest: Deji Adeyanju drags lawyer to LPDC for suing Davido, Falz, Sam Adeyemi and 47 others

The convener of Concerned Nigerians, and human rights activist, Prince Deji Adeyanju has submitted a petition to the Legal Practitioners’ Disciplinary Committee (LPDC) against a lawyer, Kenechukwu Okeke

Okeke had on Tuesday dragged Singers, Davido, Falz and Burna Boy; Pastor Sam Adeyemi and 46 others before a Chief Magistrate’s court in Abuja over their roles in #EndSARS protest which led to the destruction of his properties.

According to him, his propeties were destroyed in the aftermath of #EndSARS protest, saying that the promoters of the protest must be brought to justice.

Those sued are: Singers Burna Boy, Davido, Falz, Mr Macaroni, Taooma, Peter and Paul Okoye, Innocent Idibia aka Tuface, Banky W, Tiwa Savage, Don Jazzy and Yemi Alade.

There are also the Senior Pastor, Daystar Christian Centre, Pastor Sam Adeyemi; activist, Aisha Yesufu; ex-Super Eagles legend, Kanu Nwankwo; a former Director-General, Bureau for Public Sector Reform, Dr Joe Abah; journalist, Kiki Mordi, and actors, Yul Edochie, Uche Jombo, Feyikemi Abudu, Olorunrinu Oduala, Pamilerin Adegoke, Japhet Omojuwa, Ayo Sogunro and Deji Adeyanju.

In the letter dated November 11, 2020 and and signed by Adeyanju himself, the activist wants the committee to sanction Okeke for alleged professional misconduct against the legal profession.

He alleged that Okeke conducted himself in an infamous manner contrary to the provisions of the Rules of Professional Conduct for Legal Practitioners.