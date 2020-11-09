EndSARS: Presidency speaks on freezing of accounts

The Presidency has reacted to the freezing of accounts of people connected to the #EndSARS protests by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

It would be recalled that CBN on October 20, 2020, prayed an Abuja Federal High Court to freeze the bank accounts of some #EndSARS promoters pending the conclusion of the outcome of its investigation.

Mallam Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari , who reacted on behalf of the presidency said the CBN was right in its decision.

While reacting to the development on Sunday night while on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics show, Shehu said Nigeria is a country governed by law, hence wrongdoing won’t be allowed.

In his words, “Know that this country has only one president and constitution, Buhari is responsible for his government and the bulk stops on his table.

“The issue is we are a country governed by law and there is a constitution that states clearly under section 33 that defines the right of citizens to freely protest in a peaceful way.

“But where the peaceful protest turns into a riot and looting, then there is a law and order duty that must be performed. Everyone is witnessed to the massive looting to the public and private properties particularly in Lagos, Calabar, Plateau, Taraba and even the FCT.

“Now the laws of the country must be allowed to rule on the part of wrongdoing on the part of anybody and I’m not particular about any celebrity or promoter. This country has been harmed enormously and people should be prepared to account for it

“It would be of interest to Nigerians if some of those leading politicians who promoted #EndSARS to the time it was seized and taken over by looters to come out with the same force as they did support to denounce the degeneracy that set in. Some of them have said nothing so far and we are watching.

“This country has to be saved from looters and the interest of this country is politics, PDP should come out and denounce these things unequivocally.”