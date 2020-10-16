ENDSARS: Northern states back push for police reforms

The Chairman of the Northern Governors’ Forum (NGF) and Governor of Plateau State, Mr. Simon Lalong, has said that states in the north were comfortable with the operations of the disbanded SARS due to insecurity situation in the region.

Lalong stated this yesterday while speaking to State House correspondents, after briefing President Muhammadu Buhari on the improving security situation in the North as well as the upcoming National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFEST).

He said what was needed was the reformation of the disbanded unit to enable it discharge its functions optimally.

Lalong stated: “When we see issues like this because most of the complaints vary from one state to the other. In one aspect, some people said they don’t want SARS, some said they want SARS but a reformed SARS. They want a reformed SARS because as far as they are concerned, some of these SARS operatives help them in addressing insecurity.

“If there are bad ones, holistically, bring them together and reform them. Then, you work for them. So, our opinion and conclusion at that stage were that let us not just say that we are throwing away the baby with the bathwater. If there are good ones, you don’t chase them away. So, as SARS is banned, we are now looking forward to an opinion because most of the states in the North said no. They want SARS because SARS helps them. Borno said without SARS, he would not have been surviving today. Niger also wants SARS.”

Lalong noted that the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) met on Wednesday and it is expected that it’s chairman to meet with the president on the issue.