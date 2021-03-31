EndSARS: No accurate information of death at Lekki Tollgate — US

The United States of America has stated that there is no concrete evidence that anyone died from the shots fired by Nigerian Army during the #EndSARS protest at Lekki Tollgate in Lagos State on October 2, 2020.



This was contained in the newly-released: ‘2020 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices: Nigeria.”



It said: “On October 20, members of the security forces enforced curfew by firing shots into the air to disperse protesters, who had gathered at the Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos to protest abusive practices by the Nigerian Police Force’s Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).



“Accurate information on fatalities resulting from the shooting was not available at year’s end. Amnesty International reported 10 persons died during the event, but the government disputed Amnesty’s report, and no other organisation was able to verify the claim.



“The government reported two deaths connected to the event. One body from the toll gate showed signs of blunt force trauma. A second body from another location in Lagos State had bullet wounds. The government acknowledged that soldiers armed with live ammunition were present at the Lekki Toll Gate.



“At year’s end the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry and Restitution continued to hear testimony and investigate the shooting at Lekki Toll Gate.”