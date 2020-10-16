ENDSARS: Military warns thugs against hijack of protests

The military high command yesterday warned thugs and miscreants taking advantage of the ongoing #ENDSARS protest to unleash violence on peaceful protesters to desist from doing so.

It said attacks on peaceful protesters would no longer be tolerated.

A statement signed by the Coordinator of Defence Media Operations (DDMO), Maj. Gen. John Enenche, warned that acts capable of undermining democracy would not be allowed.

He said: “The armed forces of Nigeria and other security agencies have observed with dismay some violence-related protests across the country particularly the increasing number of attacks on peaceful protesters by thugs and miscreants.

“This unfolding event against peace-loving Nigerians will not be condoned. Hence, thugs and miscreants are hereby warned to desist from engaging in violent activities against peaceful Nigerians henceforth or face appropriate measures.”

A terse statement issued by the Nigerian Army had earlier warned trouble makers and subversive elements to desist from acts capable of undermining democratic rule.

It restated loyalty to the constitution and the president and affirmed its determination to defend the country and its democracy at all cost.

The statement signed by Army spokesman, Col. Sagir Musa, said the military was committed to the sustenance of peace, security and defence of democracy.