EndSARS: Adamawa threatens to demolish houses of palliative looters

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa, has given all those who looted COVID-19 relief items in the state 12 hours to return them.

In a state-wide broadcast on Tuesday, Fintiri threatened to demolish any building that houses the stolen items.

On Sunday, a mob hit a warehouse in Yola, the state capital, carting away food items such as spaghetti, groundnut oil and cartons of noodles.

The warehouse is located on Kwana-Waya road on the outskirts of Yola.

However, the governor said the looters have up till 6am on Wednesday to return these items or he would order a house-to-house search.

“This ultimatum will expire at 6am on Wednesday, 28th October, 2020, after which I will sign an executive order for a house-to-house search to commence by 7am of the same day,” he said.

“Part of the provision of the order is a sanction that will attract withdrawal of C-of-O and if necessary, demolition of every house that harbours any of the stolen properties.

“Law-abiding citizens should cooperate with the security agencies to ensure this is enforced.”

There have been massive looting across the country in the aftermath of the demonstrations against police brutality.