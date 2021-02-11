Emirates suspends flights from Lagos, Abuja

Emirates Airlines yesterday announced suspension of outbound flights from Lagos and Abuja until February 28, 2021, saying its flights from Dubai into Nigeria will continue with normal schedules.

A statement from a spokesman of the airline in Lagos, said it will resume flights from the two Nigerian cities “when conditions allows”.

It also reiterated that passengers who had been to or connected through Nigeria in the last 14 days were not allowed entry into the UAE (whether terminating in or connecting through Dubai)

“In line with government directives, passenger services from Nigeria (Lagos and Abuja) to Dubai are temporarily suspended until February 28, 2021.

“Customers from both Abuja and Lagos will not be accepted for travel prior to or including this date. Passengers who have been to or connected through Nigeria in the last 14 days are not allowed entry into the UAE (whether terminating in or connecting through Dubai).

“Emirates flights from Dubai to Lagos and Abuja will continue to operate as per the normal schedule. We regret the inconvenience caused, and affected customers should contact their booking agent or Emirates call centre for rebooking. Emirates remains committed to Nigeria, and we look forward to resuming passenger services to Dubai for our customers when conditions allow,” the airline said.

Recall that the Federal Government, through the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), last Friday, announced suspension of Emirates operations from Lagos and Abuja over violation of COVID-19 protocols.