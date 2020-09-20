Emir of Zazzau dies at 84

The Emir of Zazzau, Alhaji Shehu Idris, is dead.

He died at the age of 84 on Sunday morning.

“It is confirmed. He had some health issue on Friday and was taken to hospital where he died. His body would soon be transported to Zaria for burial,” said a family source.

He ascended the throne on February 8, 1975 following the demise of Alhaji Muhammadu Aminu, the 17th Emir of Zazzau.

He celebrated his 45 years on throne in February 2020

Until his death, he was the Chairman of Zazzau Emirate Council and Kaduna State Emirate Council.