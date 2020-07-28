Embattled Islamic cleric, Saheed Shittu fails to meet bail condition, may spend Sallah in prison

Embattled Islamic cleric, Alfa Saheed Shittu has failed to meet his bail condition.

Shittu who is standing trial for denigrating and defaming another Islamic cleric, Sheikh Alfulanny was granted bail on Thursday by a judge of the Lagos Division of the Lagos High Court.

The judge ordered that Shittu should provide two sureties who must have landed properties in Lagos.

The judge added that the sureties should deposit the original title documents of the assets with the court.

“The sureties shall be resident in Lagos State and shall transmit their land use as evidence of ownership of property in Lagos State and furnish the court with evidence of payment of tax from three years prior to today”, the judge held.

The trial judge while granting Shittu bail also barred him from travelling outside Nigeria pending the determination of the case.

However, Shittu has struggled to meet the bail conditions and could not do so on Friday before close of business.

He spent the weekend at the Ikoyi Prison in Lagos, where he is currently being held.

Again, at the start of the new working week on Monday, Shittu was still struggling to find the sureties.

Sources say many people Shittu had approached have turned down his request to be his sureties.

Shittu has denigrated many Islamic scholars in Nigeria and some traditional rulers describing them as hypocrites and liars.

With this development, Shittu is likely to spend Sallah in Ikoyi prison.