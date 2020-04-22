El-Rufai survives Coronavirus, resumes work

Governor Mallam Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has recovered from COVID-19 (Coronavirus) after and testing negative twice.

He announced this on his official twitter handle a moment ago.

According to him: “I am delighted to report today that after nearly four weeks of observing a strict medical regime, I have now received the all-clear after two consecutive test results.”

The Governor was the index case in Kaduna, having been declared positive on March 28.

