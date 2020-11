Gov Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State on Monday presented the staff of office to the new Emir of Zazzau, Ahmad Nuhu Bamalli.

The governor presented the new Emir with the staff at a colourful ceremony held at the Muhammadu Aminu Square, Race Course GRA Zaria.

Bamalli succeeds Alhaji Shehu Idris who died in September after 45 years on the throne.

Bamalli is from the Mallawa dynasty and is Nigeria’s immediate past Ambassador to Thailand.