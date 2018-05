Mines and Steel Development Minister, Dr Kayode Fayemi has emerged the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State.

He won the keenly contested governorship primary of the party held today in Ado Ekiti with 941 out of the 2337 votes by the delegates.

The former governor of the state defeated 31 other aspirants including ex- governor Segun Oni.