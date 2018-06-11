Ekiti: Fayose’s ex-Commissioner dumps PDP for APC

The immediate past Ekiti State Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General, Mr. Owoseni Ajayi, has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The announcement of his defection ended his 20-year relationship with Governor Ayodele Fayose.

Ajayi addressed newsmen on Monday to say he had formally quit the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to join forces with the candidate of the APC in the July 14th election, Dr Kayode Fayemi, to win the election.

Ajayi said: “I have decided from today 11th June 2018 to withdraw my membership of PDP and join APC forthwith to be able to actualise my political dream.”

He said he had weighed all the other aspirants and decided to pitch his tent with Fayemi to win the election, saying APC will win the coming election.